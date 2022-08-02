Heat Advisory Posted: Feels-like temperatures up to 105 degrees on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Actual temperatures are likely to reach the lower 90s, with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, so it is best to take care of your body on Wednesday! Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and wear light-colored clothing. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning to late evening on Wednesday to avoid the hottest temperatures of the day. In addition, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke!

