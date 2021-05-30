Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with near seasonable temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It is going to be a cold and frosty morning with lows in the 30s across much of the region. Almost all of West Michigan is under a Frost Advisory for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson Counties and northward. If you have any sensitive vegetation, hopefully you took the necessary precautions. Today's afternoon highs will be about 5 - 7 degrees warmer than what we had Saturday, reaching around 70 in many spots. The wind will be very light during the day, although it will turn onshore at the lake during the afternoon. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. The next chance for rain will likely hold off until at least the middle and end of the work week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chance for showers. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s

