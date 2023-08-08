Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with isolated inland showers possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Some patchy fog is possible this morning with calm winds and cool temps. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm mainly east of U.S. 131 in the late afternoon and evening. Some upper level smoke will be possible on today, as well. This will not affect our air quality or visibility much, but you might notice it in the sky! A weak system will develop Wednesday night, bringing the small chance of rain through Thursday morning. The best chance of rain will be near I-94. Another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will be here on Friday, where strong thunderstorms are possible. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny during the day, with increasing shower chances late in the evening. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Lingering showers possible in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

