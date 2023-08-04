Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today offers up more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Strong northwesterly winds in the afternoon will bring high wave action along Lake Michigan beaches. For more information on the beach hazards, click here. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures with moderate humidity are anticipated through the weekend. Great weather for all Grand Haven Coast Guard festivities! Our next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday into Monday. Storms on Sunday could be on the strong to severe side. For more information about the severe weather potential, click here. Heavy rain will be possible on Monday, with some communities picking up one to two inches of rainfall. Cooler temperatures set in for the start of next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Steady to moderate rain possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Lingering morning showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube