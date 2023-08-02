Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a bit of humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Wildfire smoke will continue improving by early this morning. A pop-up shower mostly northeast is possible today, however most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front is expected to pass late Thursday, which will provide our best chance of rain in West Michigan this week. Sunshine will return in full-force for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. First half of the weekend looks dry before our next shower and storm chance arrives Sunday evening. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates. Weather-wise, things look good for a majority of the week for Grand Haven Coast Guard festivities!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some lingering wildfire smoke possible in the morning. Chance of a pop-up shower mainly NE. Highs in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm, partly cloudy, and humid. A cold front passes late, bringing a low chance for rain. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers early on. Highs in the upper 70s.

