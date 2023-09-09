Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy weekend! Warmer and sunnier conditions are expected both today and tomorrow. Highs will break into the 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances ramp up at the start of the work week with a few showers arriving on Monday. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday, as daytime highs fall back to the 60s. The cool fall-like weather settles in for the remainder of the work week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

