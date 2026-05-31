Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Warm, & Comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: The Omega Block pattern that has been in place since last week is expected to remain in control through much of the upcoming week. We'll continue to enjoy mainly sunny skies through at least Wednesday, with only a few passing clouds from time to time. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, reaching the upper 70s early in the week before climbing back into the lower 80s by Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week. As the Omega Block starts to break down towards the end of the week, humidity levels will also begin to increase. This transition will open the door for our next opportunity for rainfall, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning Friday into Saturday. Considering how dry May has been overall and how long it's been since we've seen any rain, we can definitely use it.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Wind SE becoming N at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Wind N/NE at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube