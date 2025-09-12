Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A big ridge of high pressure will build across the Midwest and Great Lakes and create a HEAT DOME that will gradually warm many locations in the mid/upper 80s by next week. Along with the late season heat, dry, quiet, mostly sunny conditions are expected to prevail. The next chance for a few scattered showers is on Saturday, but many locations will likely be missed. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the mid 70s. Again, we expect highs to push into the upper 80s next week with no appreciable rain in sight, so drought conditions will continue to mount, and perhaps increased fire danger as well. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southeast light.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times with a few scattered showers possible. Chance of a thundershower, but many locations will likely be missed. Highs around 80. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

