Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly sunny skies are expected today with high cirrus clouds advancing in from the west during the afternoon and evening. More showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, are likely Saturday afternoon/evening. Sunday will be dry with high temperatures making a run at 80 degrees. Plan ahead for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Some high level cirrus clouds arrive this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, clouds thicken overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny early, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers...perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of afternoon showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

