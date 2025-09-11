Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The pattern change is underway! After almost 2 weeks of below average temperatures, warmer weather has returned and is looking to stay in West Michigan for the next week or more. Morning temperatures will also not be as cold, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This comes as a big ridge of high pressure nudges out of the Four Corners region of the United States into the Midwest, flipping our pattern to dry, sunny, and warm. The next chance for a few scattered showers is this weekend on Saturday as a weak cold front drops in from the northwest. This looks to be fairly dry front with not much appreciable rain for most locations. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Winds east light.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

