Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly sunny, warm conditions today before the clouds thicken this evening and overnight with shower chances. A slightly more unsettled Thursday through Saturday pattern is ahead as a cold front swings through the state and cools us down into the 60s this weekend. We'll have shower and a few thunderstorm chances this evening and overnight into Friday, but severe weather is NOT likely. Colder air coming in aloft with keep the chance for a few lake enhanced showers on Saturday, mostly along the lake shore. The system will exit West Michigan later Saturday, but we do have the chance for a few waterspouts on Lake Michigan this weekend with significantly cooler air flowing over the relatively warmer waters! If you grab any photos, make sure to post them to our FOX 17 Facebook page. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Clouds thicken this evening with a chance of showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a few showers likely, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Severe weather not expected. Lows around 60. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with the chance for a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Breezy and cooler too. Highs around 70. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool with a chance of isolated to scattered showers. Highs only in the low/mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

