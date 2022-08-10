Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mostly sunny skies again today with dry, quiet conditions. We'll thicken the clouds a bit overnight with the chance of a brief shower or few sprinkles tonight into Thursday morning as a weak, moisture-starved cold front slides through the state. Most of the region will remain dry all week long! Friday features mostly sunny skies and low humidity. A few clouds settle into the region on Saturday, with the majority of the daytime hours dry. The latest forecast models suggest a brief shower possibility late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers will be hit-or-miss on Sunday, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Dry skies return for the start of the work week. The entire 7-day outlook has temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App. Don'r forget to check out the full Sturgeon Super moon tonight! It's closest in its elliptical orbit to earth making it a "super" moon, plus it corresponds with it being full this month. The moon right now is about 223,600 miles from earth. This is the last super moon of the year, so it appears slightly bigger and brighter.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, but the clouds thicken a bit overnight as a weak cold front slides in from the northwest. A light passing shower or few sprinkles are possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A stray early morning shower or few sprinkles possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early, but increasing afternoon clouds. A brief shower is possible overnight. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, with otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

