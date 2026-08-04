Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The work week started with some beautiful weather around West Michigan. This nice weather will continue today before some rain chances make their return after midnight tonight. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Picture perfect weather for any outdoor activities or heading to the polls to vote. A slow-moving cold front will come into West Michigan as early as tonight into Wednesday. This could bring a few showers very late and continued rain chances into Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, the best chance for widespread rain will come later Wednesday into early Thursday. Small chances for rain will also be in the forecast Friday and into the weekend. As for temperatures, they will stay rather seasonable in the 80s all week. We may also see some wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest fires moving in on Wednesday. Our forecast models are hinting that the thicker smoke may stay confirmed to the upper levels of the atmosphere. If that's the case, air quality here at the surface won't be impacted much, except perhaps for sensitive groups.

TODAY: Sunny to mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, otherwise some P.M. clearing likely. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers early. Highs in the middle 80s.

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