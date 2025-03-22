Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Several Canadian clipper systems moving through this weekend into early next week will keep the forecast active, with cooler air and a mix of rain and snow likely. Afternoon highs are expected in the 30s today with breezy conditions. Another more substantial system moves in Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday will bring a better chance of an inch or so of accumulating snow. Highs don't look to reach 50 degrees again until the end of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds with a lingering drop or flake, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Our high temperatures already occurred at midnight in the upper 40s. Highs during the day will generally be stuck in the middle 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon and evening rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Accumulations light & mostly north of I-96. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A P,.M./night drop/flake possible, especially from Grand Rapids southward. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 50.

