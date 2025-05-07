Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure building into the Great Lakes today will provide mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front will drop through the state late this afternoon/evening. There's a very small chance it could trigger an isolated inland P.M. shower, but most locations will stay dry. Highs will be warm in the low/mid 70s today. By Thursday, temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Dry air sticks around the Great Lakes for better part of the next week! At this point, the weekend is looking dry and warm for the River Bank Run, Tulip Time activities, and Mother's Day! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of an isolated inland P.M. shower. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Cooler at the immediate lakeshore. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low/mid 40s. winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

