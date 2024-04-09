Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have a very slight chance for rain Early Tuesday, otherwise another partly to mostly sunny day! Wednesday will be sunny with highs again in the 60s, but a better rain chance arrives on Thursday. High temperatures will be trending warmer this week with highs mainly in the 60s before the rain, and cooling down to the upper 40s as the showers persist through the end of the week. This weekend will dry out and warm back up for the weekend! We are looking at a widespread 1" to 2"+ of rain or more across West Michigan with the rain moving in this week.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a few morning showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower after 3 A.M.. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

