Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Unseasonably cool air continues flowing into the Great Lakes. Today will be the warmest day of the week in the mid 70s, but still below average. Average highs this time of year are near 80 degrees. Mornings will also be on the cooler side-upper 40s to mid 50s the next several days. Open those windows overnight! A cold front dropping in from Canada early Thursday morning brings the best chance of rain for the week, with around a quarter inch expected areawide. Rain ends by the early afternoon, so no trouble for high school football games Thursday evening! Temperatures slowly moderate Friday into the holiday weekend, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s and dry conditions. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, comfortable, and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of shower/storms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few showers and a chance of thundershowers. Highs around 70. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Partly cloudy, Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

