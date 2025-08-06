Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our Canadian wildfire smoke should finally thin today and beyond, with highs warming up a few degrees each day as the high pressure nudges east. Humidity will also start to build into the weekend with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday! Another heat wave appears to be in sight to finish the week into the weekend. At the same time, rain chances remain very low through the weekend. Pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most spots will end up dry each day. Several counties across West Michigan are facing drought conditions, which will be worsening in the days ahead. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and warm. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly east of US-131. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southeast light.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. An isolated shower/storm possible inland. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube