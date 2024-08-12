Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today along with comfortable conditions. There will be a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or sprinkle, but most locations will remain dry. We will be in the 80s for highs from today through Thursday, before temperatures cool a bit into the 70s with clouds and precipitation by Friday and Saturday. Things will get a bit more unsettled by late this week as an upper level low pressure system move into the region. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Slight chance of an inland shower. Highs near 80. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds west light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

