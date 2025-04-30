Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A FROST ADVISORY remains in effect for counties along and south of I-96, with a FREEZE WARNING for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm and Mecosta counties until 8 A.M. this morning. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant conditions today with highs in the low/mid 60s. Clouds will thicken this afternoon and evening before another system brings widespread rain for most of Thursday into early Friday. The weekend should be dry and initially cool, but highs warm to near 70 degrees by Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Clouds thicken this afternoon/evening. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain developing. A thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain likely. Chance for a few thundershowers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds east/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lingering morning showers, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s

