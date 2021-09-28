Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A very tranquil weather pattern has set up over the Great Lakes and is expected to remain in place throughout the entire week. That means mainly dry conditions, plenty of sun and high temperatures above average. A weak cold front dropped across West Michigan late yesterday evening, bringing a bit of cloud cover and cooler temperatures for today. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s today, rebounding to the upper 70s by Wednesday. The lower 70s remain for the rest of the work week. Our next shot for any rainfall holds off until Sunday. Enjoy this beautiful last week of September!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. East southeast winds around 5 mph. Lows around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, with cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

