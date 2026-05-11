Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of southern lower Michigan until 8 AM this morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Oceana, Mecosta, and Newaygo counties as well. We expect to see similar conditions again tonight going into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are starting in the mid/upper 30s this morning, so keep the plants covered. Our work week will start off with more below average temperatures and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 today. It will also be sunny and dry. Our next chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms comes Tuesday afternoon/evening. Showers will continue Tuesday evening/night with about .25" or less possible. Temperatures take a step back Wednesday into the 50s, but a major pattern flip will begin Thursday as a very big warm-up is coming to the entire region this weekend with highs approaching 80!

TODAY: Areas of morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny, pleasant, but cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with areas of frost likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Areas of morning frost and some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers developing. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

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