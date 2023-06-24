Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A sunny start to the weekend will kick in today, with high temperatures spiking to the upper 80s, near 90-degrees. Today is a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY, so remember to limit your air pollution. A cold front is expected to pass on Sunday, firing up the opportunity for much-needed widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, and much of West Michigan is placed under the level 1, MARGINAL RISK. Our main threat will be strong winds and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Scattered rain showers are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday. Forecast models are indicating between .50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation from Sunday through Tuesday. A few lucky locations could receive more than an 1.0" of rain by Tuesday. Seeing that parts of West Michigan are now under a severe drought, we'll take any rain that we can get! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees. Light winds turning west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Breezy. Winds south/southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 80s.

