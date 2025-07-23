Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot, humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today from 11 A.M. until 8 P.M.. A strong area of high pressure building over the eastern half of the country will drive high temperatures into the low to mid 90s across West Michigan today and Thursday. Humidity levels will also jump, with feels-like temperatures today through Friday in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a stalling front on Thursday could provide some heat relief. A few of those storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds. West Michigan included in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and becoming more humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index 95 to 100. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon/evening showers/storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index upper 90s to low 100s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy. Chance of morning showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube