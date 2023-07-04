Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid for the holiday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy 4th of July! Hot, mostly sunny, and muggy will be the story for today. Temperatures today make a run at 90 degrees. Parts of West Michigan fall under an Air Quality Alert. For more information about Clean Air Action Days, click here. Dew points are high, keeping us feeling muggy through Wednesday. A cold front is expected to pass late Wednesday, which will fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Most of the region falls under a MARGINAL risk for severe storms, with Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties under a SLIGHT risk. The main threats include damaging wind gusts and hail. Showers and storms are expected to linger into early Thursday. Drier, more comfortable air will end the week with high temperatures back in the lower 80s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / JULY 4TH: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90-degrees. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Light, variable winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of showers and storms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube