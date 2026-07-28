Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, drier, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our much needed rain and storms on Monday resulted in around 0.5" to 1" area wide, with many neighborhoods doubling our July rain up to this point! As a cold front slides through the state in the early morning hours, there is drier, less humid air mass that will be in place for several days. Today will be a bit breezy, with a BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY on Lake Michigan for wave heights up to 6 to 8 feet at times! Sunshine continues through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s, and mornings in the low to mid 60s. Rain and storm chances return late Friday and Saturday as another front approaches.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny. Drier and less humid. A bit breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25/30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing P.M. clouds. Chance for nighttime showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

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