Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dry weather returns today with gradually lower dew points along with cooler, and ultimately less humid conditions. Most of this week will feature very comfortable, pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most of this week also appears dry with no real rain chance arriving until this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s. West winds at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube