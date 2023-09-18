Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & cool

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Sunshine is going to be the dominating weather pattern this week, with no significant rain chances for the last five days of Summer and first few of Fall! Our best chance of any brief shower will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as a warm front moves lifts across the area. Partly cloudy skies today through Wednesday and mostly sunny skies for the end of the week, where temperatures will make a run into the 80s with a warm southeast wind and no humidity! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees.

