Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, comfortable, smoky haze

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Canadian wildfire haze is likely for today and Friday, with otherwise mostly sunny skies. A CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is in effect for Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Eaton, St. Joseph, and Branch Counties will the quality of air will be reduced and unhealthy for some sensitive groups. High temperatures will be close to average in the upper 70s for the remainder of the workweek. West Michigan falls under an elevated fire risk as we continue our dry stretch, accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy conditions at times. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect for Oceana and Newaygo Counties. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Thankfully, the chance of rain returns this weekend and into next week! Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night through Tuesday due to a passing cold front and low pressure system. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be 0.50" to 1.25" across the region. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A smoky haze from Canadian wildfires is likely. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool, and hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest/northeast light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Smoky haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A passing cold front brings the chance of showers and thunderstorms by evening and night. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers are likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers are likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube