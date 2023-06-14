Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, calm winds and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A mostly cloudy morning kicking off drier conditions to settle in for today, with high temperatures rebounding into the middle 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. A passing cold front could fire up a few showers or thunderstorms on Thursday morning, however most of the region will once again be missed by heavy rain. Sunshine will be in full-force for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back near the lower 80s. Things are expected to stay dry and heat up for Father's Day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer, too. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds north/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY / FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A hot day! Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

