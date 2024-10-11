Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This week has been an awesome frame of fall weather, but rain chances finally return this weekend. The Northern Lights were awesome last night into the early morning hours! We received hundreds of photos. Thank you! Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably warm conditions with highs in the 70s! There is an increased risk/threat of fire danger due to the very, dry, breezy, low-relative humidity conditions. Burning of any kind is not advised today. Click here for more information on the fire threat. Our next shower chance arrives on Saturday as a low pressure system starts working into the region. Better chances are here on Sunday with sharply cooler temperatures in the 50s by then. Indications are that temperatures will cool into the 50s for us by next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers. Cooler too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers likely. Highs only in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

