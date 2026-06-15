Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our work week will start dry today before two systems move into the region this week. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 70s. Our next system arrives Tuesday and this will likely bring some shower and storms. There is a small chance for a strong storm or two in the afternoon with gusty winds or hail being the main hazards. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area highlighted in a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather. After that system leaves Tuesday night, an area of low pressure is forecast to move through the area bringing a steady rain Wednesday afternoon/evening/night. Again, our area remains in a level 1/5 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms, with a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK along and south of I-94. Overall, this week will be a much cooler week with highs in the 70s. Longer range forecasts suggest the remainder of June may be running below normal for high temperatures. Normal highs for this time of year have us at 80 degrees. Sun marks the official start of summer at 4:24 A.M.. It's what we call the summer solstice...the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it will ever get (23.5 degrees). After June 21, our days gradually grow shorter.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, pleasant, but a bit cool. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers/storms by late morning, but becoming likely in the afternoon. Some may be strong to severe with wind and hail. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning sunshine, but becoming cloudy with P.M. and nighttime showers/storms likely. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms. Highs in the low 70s.

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