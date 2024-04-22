Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A Frost Advisory remain in effect through 8 A.M. this morning. Click here for more information. Otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer conditions are expected today. Cloud cover will gradually increase this afternoon and evening due to an approaching system. Plan ahead for scattered rain showers tonight and Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather isn't likely. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. We may warm back to around 70 this weekend. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Clouds thicken late. Rain showers possible after 10/11 P.M. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with light rain showers developing. Windy too! Lows in the upper 40s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain showers likely. Perhaps a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

