Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Drier air is pushed into the region from the north and that will result in a slowly clearing sky from north to south. Temperatures will be quite chilly to kick off this morning coming in around near 40 in the metro areas and cooler in outlying locations. A Frost Advisory is posted for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm and Gratiot Counties to the north. This weekend looks dry, brighter, and warmer with temperatures recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. The next chance for rain will likely hold off until at least the middle and end of next week.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy in the afternoon with winds NE at 10 - 15.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chance for showers. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

