Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much warmer air is on the horizon for West Michigan, but it will only last one day before another big cool down comes. Look for a warm and breezy day today. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph and drive our temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances increase this evening as a strong cold front approaches the state, but it may be moisture starved! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. While the chance for severe weather is low, the Storm Prediction Center does have most of the area in a level one marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threats during the evening, but it would likely be marginal...just on the cusp at triggering a warning. More showers are possible on Tuesday with cooler air aloft and instability building in the afternoon behind a cold front. We stay in the 50s through the rest of the week, with additional spotty rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Chance for P.M. and nighttime showers/storms. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind and hail. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind and hail. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest-west at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and sharply cooler. A shower is possible. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost possible, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Frost possible early, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: HAPPY MOTHER"S DAY! Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

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