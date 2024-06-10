Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today and tomorrow will be ideal with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be breezy today...generating wave heights between 4 to 6 feet on Lake Michigan. Click here for your latest beach forecast. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES remain in effect through this evening. A light shower or few sprinkles will be possible overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, but no appreciable rain is expected until Thursday when scattered showers/storms are a better bet. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs around 70. Winds from the north/northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Northwest/north winds light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, pleasant. Increasing P.M. and night clouds. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stray shower/sprinkle possible early in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some may be on the strong side. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

