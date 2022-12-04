Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure will dominate our forecast on Sunday with mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly conditions. Winds will be from the southwest at about 10 to 20 mph with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Temperatures will push into the 40s Monday before another system arrives late in the day. A light rain/snow mix is possible Monday afternoon/evening, but any precipitation will be meager. Another chance for light rain/snow arrive Wednesday morning, but many areas may miss out. Our best chance for more widespread rain/snow showers comes in Thursday P.M. into Friday with another stronger system tracking through the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. It's possible we could see some accumulating snow from this one, but the exact track and temperature profile as we draw closer will be factors in that. Early indications are that temperatures are expected to remain near normal through mid December. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a bit chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Some early morning sunshine possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible by late afternoon and into the evening. Highs around 40. Winds south-southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light morning rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

