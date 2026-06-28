Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer, Few Storm Chances Tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It will be warm today with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will start to move in later as a system approaches, bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The real heat begins tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region, acting as a "heat dome" and trapping the heat and humidity inside. A stretch of 90+ degree days is expected from Monday through Friday, and with high humidity, heat indices will rise to near 100+ each day as well. An EXTREME HEAT WATCH goes into effect for all of West Michigan beginning Monday afternoon lasting until Thursday evening. FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERTS have been issued for each day, Monday through Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s during this time, so there will not be much relief from the heat. Stay safe, cool, and hydrated during this heat wave! There will be a few low end rain chances towards the middle of the week due to the hot and humid conditions, but we'll see a better chance for showers and storms with a system Friday into Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and slightly humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind ESE at 5-10 mph. Chance evening showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Chance showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s near 70. Wind SE at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Chance A.M. showers, then turning partly cloudy. Hot and humid, Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index around 100+ degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index around 100+ degrees.

THURSDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100+ degrees.

FRIDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Chance showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

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