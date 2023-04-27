Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9 A.M. this morning. Bring in those vulnerable plants. Frost could form on cold surfaces along with some freezing temperatures. Mostly sunny skies on tap for today with highs breaking the 60s. The next chance for rain will be on Friday! Showers will arrive from the south on Friday, with the majority of rain south and east of Grand Rapids. Widespread rain takes aim on West Michigan for Saturday and Sunday as an upper level low and associated trough sink into the Great Lakes and control our weather for at least a few days. We expect mainly cloudy skies, showery conditions, and below normal temperatures as a result. Between the two weekend days, Sunday will feature the most rainfall. Reinforcing colder air dives in for Monday and Tuesday of next week bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy overnight. A chance of showers toward daybreak across our southern counties. Lows in the low/mid 40s. East-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of light rain showers, especially from Grand Rapids to the south and east. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain developing, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the mid 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube