Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds will clear Thursday morning, bringing us an afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. A weak disturbance passing by to our north on Thursday night may bring a few showers near and north of M-20, but the rest of the area will likely just see an increase in cloud cover. That will lead to a mostly cloudy start on Friday, but expect sunshine to be prominent during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks considerably warmer pushing temperatures a good 15 degrees above average. Daily temperatures will climb well into the upper 80s, if not to 90 degrees. There is limited rain in the extended forecast so our drought conditions will likely not change much in the next 7 to 10 days. Look for increased humidity levels too as dew point temperatures climb into the lower/mid 60s. The warm air may last into much of next week.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Minor rain chance mostly northwest. Lows in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

