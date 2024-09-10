Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for some patchy areas of fog this morning, otherwise mostly sunny and warm conditions are expected today with highs in the lower 80s. As we progress through the week, highs will spike into the mid/upper 80s, with a chance at 90° Thursday! Thankfully, this will be a drier heat and humidity will remain lower than the last heat wave. It will be a quiet, dry stretch of weather this week as rain chances stay at or near zero over the next several days. Our next deck of clouds arrives Friday, associated with the expected remnants of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine. Only a small chance of moisture from this system may affect us this weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A slight chance of showers from Grand Rapids southward. Highs in the mid 80s.

