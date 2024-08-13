Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today along with comfortable conditions. There will be a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower in inland locations (along/east of U.S. 131), but it won't measure to much. We will be in the 80s for highs through Thursday, before temperatures cool a bit into the 70s with clouds and precipitation by Friday and Saturday. No severe weather is expected, but a few thunderstorms may mix in with heavier pockets of rain. Things will get a bit more unsettled as an upper level low pressure system moves into the region for the weekend. Over the course of a few days, we may see anywhere between 1" to 2" of rain with locally higher amounts. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. A slight chance of an isolated afternoon inland shower. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

