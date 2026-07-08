Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Today is also an AIR QUALITY ALERT or CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY. Try to refrain from running gas powered equipment or topping off the gas tank. Both contribute to ground level ozone and poor air quality. The next storm system inches closer to our area tonight and Thursday. We expect this to generate the chance of some scattered showers/storms and may it may continue into Friday. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather, but a few storms could be gusty at times with heavy rain. Some storms may linger into Friday, especially south of Grand Rapids, until the front clears the state. This weekend will be mainly dry as temperatures warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week looks to be HOT as another big ridge of high pressure builds and creates our second heat wave of the season with highs at 90 or better for most of next week. Indications are that dew points (a measure of moisture in the air) will not be a bad or high as they were last week with the extreme tropical feel.

TODAY: AIR QUALITY ALERT or CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY! Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm, especially from Grand Rapids northward. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds light and variable.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

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