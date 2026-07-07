Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The work week began with some very nice weather around West Michigan. This type of weather will continue for most of this week until our next system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. For today, look for plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 80s. A lake breeze will develop this afternoon and will keep temperatures slightly cooler at the immediate lakeshore. Wednesday will be another uneventful day, but our next storm system comes in Wednesday night into Thursday. We expect this to generate the chance of some scattered showers/storms. At this time, we are expecting severe weather, but we may be placed into a MARGINAL RISK of level 1/5 as we get a bit closer. Some storms may linger into Friday, especially south of Grand Rapids, until the front clears the state.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s.

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