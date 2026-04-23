Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in West Michigan on Wednesday, more warm weather is on the way today. Look for more sunshine and warmth in the upper 70s to near 80 today. A great day to be outside! An isolated shower is possible this afternoon as a warm front lifts into the state, but many will stay dry. The main chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives on Friday. Temperatures remain above average into the weekend behind a cold front, but will peak in the mid 60s instead of the 70s. Looking in to next week, a system will impact West Michigan Monday into Tuesday with more rain/storms likely at that time. By the way...the annual Lyrid Meteor shower peaks this week. Check out the night sky if clear. Try to get away from city lights.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and unseasonably warm. An isolated shower possible as a warm front lifts into the state. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Chance of a shower late. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few morning showers, better chance for afternoon/evening showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Severe weather not expected. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning cloud cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. A bit cooler. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M./nighttime showers/storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

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