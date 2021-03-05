Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy and not as cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Expect partly cloudy skies to be with us this evening as high clouds pass across the region. Once a warm front pushes through tonight, temperatures fly into the 50s and 60s for much of the work week. This is 15° to 20° above average for early March. Take note also, overnight lows will be very mild, holding in the 40s and 50s for the middle of the week. Sunshine will stick around Monday and Tuesday with rain developing Wednesday and Thursday, some of which could be heavy. Cooler weather returns for next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with highs in the middle/upper 50s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph become light and shift to the south.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm! Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds at 10-15 mph, breeziest through the second half of the day.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some may be heavy. Highs in the mid 50s.