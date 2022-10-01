Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Isabella Hulsizer: Patchy fog may still be lingering by the time you wake up today! High pressure parked above the region brings mostly sunny skies both today and Sunday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian is likely to travel east of Michigan, which could provide residual cloud cover to West Michigan. None of the precipitation will make it to our region! This is the first weekend in eight weekends West Michigan is rain-free! High temperatures will near 70 degrees today, dropping to the middle 60s on Sunday. We're kicking off October with the best forecast! Dry skies remain through Monday and Tuesday, with the next chance of rain arriving late Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday, with high temperatures in the middle 50s. High temperatures tumble to the lower 50s next Friday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows dip to the upper 40s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Shower chances late. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs tumble into the mid 50s.

