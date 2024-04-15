Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It was an incredible Sunday in West Michigan with warm temperatures, sunny skies, and a steady breeze. Monday brings another round of sunshine with mild air and lighter winds. Showers and storms develop late Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday evening, with some stronger thunderstorms possible. Total rainfall looks to be over .50" with this midweek system once again. A stray shower will be possible on Thursday, with drier and cooler conditions on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with light winds. Lows in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube