Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The much cooler, mainly dry, comfortable stretch of weather continues through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Overall, temperatures on average will be running below normal the next several days. Normal highs for this time of year are in the lower 80s, we expect readings mainly in the 70s! Only a slight chance of a shower is possible late tonight into Friday morning as a weak, moisture starved cold front arrives. With cooler air in place and aloft, there are also very slight chances of a pop up shower Saturday and Sunday, but most will stay dry. A beautiful stretch of weather to be sure! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or sprinkle. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Some morning clouds with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

