Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our best chance of rain for the week is now behind us. Most spots ended up with less than 0.1" of rain, but the highest was an isolated rainfall report in Ionia of 0.5". High pressure builds into the Great Lakes with mostly sunny to partly cloudy expected a majority of the entire weekend. Highs in gradually build to around 80 by Labor day. Average highs this time of year: upper 70s. It's a great weekend to be outside and get to the lakeshore one more time. The next chance for rain isn't until mid-week next week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Partly cloudy, Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

